CII Partnership Summit 2020: L-G calls for unlocking J&K’s potential in multi-dimensional way

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:17 IST

Lt governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called for unlocking the potential of Jammu and Kashmir in a multi-dimensional fashion, through systemic interventions at individual and community levels. The purpose of such interventions is to effectively support and encourage young individuals to achieve their true potential, he said.

He was addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit-2020 organised through the virtual mode.

During his address, Sinha underscored the significance of the summit and observed that its theme, ‘Partnership for Lives, Livelihood & Growth’ was very important because a country cannot exist as an island, and each and every sector of our economy is interwoven.

“Since we are pulling ourselves together to restart the engine of economic growth that was partially disrupted due to the global pandemic, we cannot live and grow alone. We have to be together to multiply comprehensive development in every sector,” he said.

He further called for joint efforts by the government, private enterprises, and civil society groups to overcome social, ecological, and economic challenges for a post-Covid world.

He also congratulated CII on its 125th anniversary and commended the organisation for growing new business and being the voice of change and leadership for the existing ones.

“I am greatly enthused with the idea that CII and its members have incubated and led centres of excellence in various states/UTs,” said Sinha.

He called upon the CII and its members to partner with J&K. “We’re open for business. And we’re set for growth, which is sustainable and builds businesses with purpose. Come and partner with us. And enrich this summit with your ideas and your inputs,” the L-G remarked.