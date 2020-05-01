City reports seven deaths, 93 fresh cases on Friday

cities

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:05 IST

PUNE The city reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) and 93 fresh cases on Friday. The death toll in Pune city is now 92 and the progressive positive count of Covid-19 is 1,611.

Fifty-one patients were discharged also after being declared as completely cured of the virus taking the count to 325 people who have been discharged, said officials.

The seven deaths include three deaths from Sassoon hospital. The first death was of an 80-year-old woman from Kavadi Malwadi, Pune who died due to Covid-19 on April 30 at 11.45 am. Her swab report came early on Friday morning. She had bilateral pneumonia and obstructive uropathy. The second death was reported of a 65-year-old male, a chronic alcoholic from Tadiwala road Pune who was symptomatic since April 16 and admitted to the hospital on April 21 and tested positive on April 22. He was declared dead on May at 1 at 7:15 am. The patient also suffered from bilateral pneumonitis, acute kidney disease, myocarditis. The third death was of a 71-year-old female, residing at Tadiwala road who was reported dead on May 1 at 12.35 pm. She was suffering from acute respiratory failure, bilateral extensive pneumonitis, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and obesity.

Two deaths were reported from Bharati hospital, one of a 68-year-old male from Nana peth reported with reported bilateral pneumonia, diabetes and hypertension. He was declared dead on Thursday night and another 75-year-old male from Parvati Darshan who suffered from multi-organ failure refractory shock Covid-19 and pneumonia. He was declared dead on Friday morning.

One death was reported from Symbiosis hospital of a 75-year-old male residing at Siddharthnagar who was reported dead on May 1 at 5:30 am and also suffering from fungal sepsis with renal dysfunction with septic and a 51- year-old male from Laxminagar, Yerawada reported from KEM hospital reported dead on May 1 at 8:30 am also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Currently, 1,057 patients are still in various hospitals undergoing treatment for Covid-19 out of which 64 are critical.