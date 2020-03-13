City traffic police to stop use of breathalyser

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 20:56 IST

PUNE The city traffic police will discontinue breathalyser tests against the backdrop of positive cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus) being reported in the city.

As many as ten patients have tested positive for Covid-19 and quarantined to Pune Municipal Corporation-run Naidu Hospital as of Friday, according to Naval Kishore Ram, district collector.

Anil Patil, public relations officer, traffic branch, said, “We have decided to discontinue the use of breathalyser tests in the wake of positive cases of Covid-19 being reported in the city. It is not possible to clean the device after every test and so there are chances of people getting infected with the virus.”

Officials of the Maharashtra state health department said that coronavirus spreads through sneezing and coughing and the use of breathalyser in such a condition could cause infection.

Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of police, administration, said, “We will stop the use of breathalyser tests in our drink and drive exercise.”