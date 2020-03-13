e-paper
City traffic police to stop use of breathalyser

cities Updated: Mar 13, 2020 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE The city traffic police will discontinue breathalyser tests against the backdrop of positive cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus) being reported in the city.

As many as ten patients have tested positive for Covid-19 and quarantined to Pune Municipal Corporation-run Naidu Hospital as of Friday, according to Naval Kishore Ram, district collector.

Anil Patil, public relations officer, traffic branch, said, “We have decided to discontinue the use of breathalyser tests in the wake of positive cases of Covid-19 being reported in the city. It is not possible to clean the device after every test and so there are chances of people getting infected with the virus.”

Officials of the Maharashtra state health department said that coronavirus spreads through sneezing and coughing and the use of breathalyser in such a condition could cause infection. 

Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of police, administration, said, “We will stop the use of breathalyser tests in our drink and drive exercise.”

India to suspend cross-border bus,train services, close 18 immigration checkposts
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
SC to hear only urgent matters from Monday, restricts entry into courtrooms
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Theaters, gyms to be shut in Mumbai, 5 other cities in Maharashtra over coronavirus
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Gold prices crash over Rs 1,000 as investors liquidate assets over coronavirus fears
PM Modi asks SAARC nation to work together on Covid-19, leaders laud initiative
