Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Civic bodies remove 1.27 lakh political posters in two days

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:45 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The three municipal corporations of Delhi have brought down about 1.27 lakh political posters, banners, flexes, boards and hoardings since the model code of conduct for the Delhi assembly elections came into force Monday evening.

These ads belong to various political parties such as the BJP, AAP, and Congress, among others, officials said Wednesday.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation said it has removed the maximum such poll publicity related material — numbering 64,940 — from the ‘south zone’ comprising areas such as Ambedkar Nagar, Aya Nagar, Chirag Dilli, Lado Sarai, etc.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation stands second, having removed 35,570 such hoardings and advertisements. A majority of boards were removed from Rohini area. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation said it has removed 26,907 such items.

“On the orders from the election commission, we deployed our staff from 8am to 8pm over the past two days to take down all poll canvassing material,” Radha Krishan, spokesperson, SDMC, said.

“The logic behind this is that voters should not be influenced by any political candidate claiming kinship on the grounds of caste, region or religion; by way of festive greetings, new schemes or offers by political parties,” a senior official of the north Delhi municipality said.

“Months or weeks before the day of voting, people should have a clear head about whom they want to vote for and no confusion should be created by last-minute publicity or announcements. Our efforts are all aimed in that direction,” an East Delhi Municipal Corporation official, who requested anonymity, said.

