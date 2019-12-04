Civic body takes help of Karnataka team, police to contain bovine menace in city

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:56 IST

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday took the help of police to catch pigs that were illegally bred in the city and causing a nuisance in localities such as Yerawada and Vishrantwadi.

The surprise drive in Yerawada and Vishrantwadi localities was suspended after 27 pigs were caught by PMC-appointed pig catchers from Karnataka who went about their task under police supervision. The Karnataka team under the contractor Durgappa Dhoni comprised about 50 people

In view of Pune municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao’s direction to control pig menace in the next two months, assistance was provided by anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap, regional ward officers, health officers and civic inspectors.

The drive by special pig-catcher team from Karnataka under police protection was suspended after the pig-breeders approached the Vishrantwadi police station and police agreed to the latter’s demand.

Civic officials, however, said that the drive will continue to make the city free of pigs as they were causing nuisance and damaging drainage lines in various localities.

Dr Prakash Wagh, PMC health officer and incharge of veterinary department, said, “The PMC commissioner had given a letter to the police commissioner and requested him to file police cases against pig breeders in the city who obstruct the civic drive. A list of such pig breeders has been given to the police.”

Sukhram Algude, one of the pig breeders, said, “Our livelihood depend on these animals as it is our only source of income. The government should provide a viable solution before catching the pigs. We are into pig breeding for generations.”

Wagh said Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham has asked the civic body to take the assistance of police stations and anti-encroachment staff for the drive.

Wagh said the civic body was willing to issue a contract of Rs 60 lakh for its anti-pig drive, but took the assistance from Karnataka team after being informed by Nagpur Municipal Corporation that the former do the task for free. The Karnataka pig-catchers sought police protection and cost of transport till Karnataka border, a civic official said.

The civic body plans to conduct such surprise drives in various parts of the city, including Hadapsar, Kondhwa, Bibvewadi, Dhankavdi, Warje, Kothrud, Aundh-Baner, Chandanagar, Vadgaonsheri, Kharadi, Yerawada and Bopodi.