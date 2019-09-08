Claims tribunal grants ₹15 lakh relief to kin of accident victim

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:56 IST

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded ₹15.3 lakh as compensation to the kin of a Dera Bassi man who died in a road accident in July 2018.

The matter dates back to July 17, 2018, when Shambhu Prasad and his son Ajay were going from Malakpur to Lalru mandi on their respective bicycles. Prasad was cycling ahead of his son and when they reached near a petrol pump on Malakpur side, a tipper came from behind and hit Prasad.

Injured Prasad was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Prasad used to work with Agro Dutch Industries Limited, Toffanpur village, in the packing department.

Raj Kumari Devi, 45, the widow of the deceased, along with her three children including two daughters had moved the accident claims tribunal seeking compensation.

DRIVER, OWNER DENY ALLEGATION

Tipper driver Jasbir Singh of Rajpura, owner Jai Parkash Jindal of Ambala, denying the accident ever happened, said the claimants have put forward a false and concocted story, just to get compensation.

New India Assurance Company said the tipper had permit to ply only within Haryana and the accident took place in Punjab, so the tipper was plied in violation to the conditions of insurance and hence, they were not liable to pay.

TRIBUNAL UNIMPRESSED

The accident claims tribunal, however, unimpressed by this argument, said, “The vehicle had license only to drive in Haryana but it is apparent that the vehicle was within 16km of the state. The accident took place in Malakpur, a village surrounded by Haryana on both sides. Thus, it cannot be held that the vehicle was being driven without any permit.”

The driver, owner and insurer have been directed by the tribunal to pay the compensation with 9% interest to the kin of the deceased.

