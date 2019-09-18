Class 3 student stabs senior over petty dispute

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:41 IST

In a bizarre incident, a student of Class 3 stabbed his schoolmate, a Class 4 student, over a minor dispute in Jalalabad area of Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

The injured boy, Aamir, was admitted to a local hospital, from where he was shifted to a hospital in Meerut. He was stated to be out of danger, said Sandeep Baliyan, SHO, Thana Bhawan.

Families of both the boys live in Babupura locality of Jalalabad town and no case was registered against the accused, said police.

The SHO said the incident occurred on Monday evening when the two boys were returning from school and confronted each other over some trivial issue. The accused took out a sickle from his bag, and in fit of rage, stabbed Aamir in his stomach.

Students accompanying the duo informed their family members about the incident and Aamir was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors referred him to a hospital in Meerut for treatment.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 19:41 IST