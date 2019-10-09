CM Khattar hails abrogation of Art 370, says it united the nation

cities

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:49 IST

Gurugram: The abrogation of Article 370 found a mention in Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s speech, as he addressed an election rally in the support of Sanjay Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Sohna, on Tuesday.

Laying emphasis on the abrogation of the article, he hailed the move as a reflection of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s vision for uniting the country. “Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah think about the unity of the country. Their vision was to make Kashmir an integral part of India and they knew that Article 370 was coming in its way. We were struggling to get rid of this article since the past 70 years, but with our government coming back to power, we got the job done,” said Khattar.

Taking a dig at the former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Khattar said that Hooda had supported the move of abrogation only after the job was done, but had failed to do anything while his government was in power.

Khattar also took a dig at the Congress candidate, Sukhbir Kataria, who stirred up a controversy last week by saying that “Bharat Mata ki Jai” would not be raised in the city anymore. “They[the Congress] are unable to think beyond their own leaders,” he said.

Outlining the work done by his government in the past five years, Khattar said that the BJP was committed to the cause of development. “We introduced the system of CM window through which 5,80,000 complaints have been resolved. We brought in transparency and increased employment,” he said.

Responding to Khattar’s statement on Article 370, the Congress said that the BJP was talking about issues that were not relevant to the state elections and called it a diversionary tactic.

“Article 370 does not concern Haryana. By focusing on the same, the BJP wants to divert the attention from their poor performance across various areas, such as the economy, infrastructure and investment,” said Ashish Dua, secretary, All Indian Congress Committee (AICC).

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:49 IST