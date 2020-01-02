CM, Sisodia hit out at Vardhan’s letter to L-G over parents-teacher meeting in Delhi govt schools

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 20:54 IST

New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday hit out at Union minister Harsh Vardhan for writing to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal that the Delhi government was holding a parent-teacher meeting (PTM) it its schools on January 4, in “extreme cold weather”.

Vardhan, who holds the portfolios of health and science and technology, had on Wednesday requested the L-G to take “appropriate action”.

The tussle over the scheduled PTM also led to a Twitter spat between Kejriwal and Vardhan. Criticising Vardhan for writing the letter, Kejriwal tweeted: “Why do these people want to cancel PTM? In PTM, parents get an opportunity to discuss their children’s progress with teachers. Many parents wait for PTM eagerly. PTM will be on time. I will also go to one of the schools tomorrow to get parents’ feedback.”

In response, Vardhan tweeted:, “Kejriwal ji stop treating parents as political vote bank & innocent school children as props to garner votes. How can PTM meetings be used for pressurising parents to vote for Aam Aadmi Party. Don’t stoop to such levels. Maintain the dignity of your chair at least.” (sic)

Deputy CM Sisodia also hit out at the Union minister, saying that the basic nature of the BJP is against education. “You (BJP) think you can stop it (parent-teacher meeting). It is the decision of the education department of the Delhi government. You would not be able to stop it. The basic character of the BJP, which is against education, gets shown again and again.”

Responding to the Sisodia’s comment, Vardhan said, “We do not need a certificate from Manish Sisodia”. “We believe in working sincerely and do not need the certificate of Sisodia. I have been an education minister in Delhi and the education sector knows me well,” he said.

Vardhan’s letter was purportedly based on a complaint received from the government schools teachers’ association. “I am forwarding herewith a letter dated December 1, 2019 received from Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary, Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) regarding the PTM being organised on January 4, 2020 by Delhi government when schools in most of the northern states have been closed due to the intolerable cold weather,” he wrote to the L-G.

“I shall be grateful if you could kindly look into the matter for appropriate action keeping in view the health hazard likely to be faced by children due to severe cold weather,” the letter said.

Ajay Veer Singh, general secretary of the government schools teachers’ association, termed the PTM as “clearly political”. “Even when the Indian Meteorological Department has suggested that the weather conditions would only worsen till first week of January, the motive behind organising a PTM at this time is clearly political,” he said.