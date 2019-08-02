Cobra found in Rashtrapati Bhavan’s security room

delhi

Aug 02, 2019

Two cobras were rescued from two different places in Delhi on Thursday -- one from a security cabin at Gate number 8 of Rashtrapati Bhavan and another at a farmhouse in south west Delhi.

Security personnel posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan spotted a three-foot cobra inside the security cabin and called a NGO that specialises in rescuing wild animals. A rapid response unit of Wildlife SOS rescued the snake.

“With the rains hitting Delhi, we find a large number of reptiles struggling to find shelter in the urban jungles,” said Wasim Akram, deputy director, special projects, Wildlife SOS.

Shortly after, the team rushed to the rescue of another cobra spotted at a farmhouse on Gadaipur-Mandi Road.

“We have a small music room on the ground floor, and the snake must have entered the room from the garden. We informed Wildlife SOS, which rescued the snake,” said Kitty Kalra, the caller.

Around 30 species of snakes are found in Delhi out of which only four are venomous — Spectacle Cobra, Common Krait, Saw Scale Viper and Russell’s Viper

Both snakes were kept under observation and later released back into their natural habitat.

