Commission agent robbed of ₹4.5 lakh in Qadian; traders observe bandh in protest

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:24 IST

Shops in Qadian, around 30km from the district headquarters of Gurdaspur, remained shut on Friday to protest against Thursday night’s robbery of ₹4.5 lakh from a commission agent at Ghas Mandi.

The victim, Vishwa Mittar, has told the police that the four men arrived at his shop in a Hyundai Verna car, and robbed a bag containing ₹4.5 lakh from him at gunpoint. “The incident was captured in the CCTV at the shop. The police were provided the footage and also the registration number of the car used in the crime. Now, almost a day later, none of the four accused has been arrested,” claimed Mittar.

In protest against what they claimed was police inaction, shopkeepers also held a massive dharna in the main bazaar of the town in Qadian.

“If the accused are not held within 24 hours, we will protest outside the Qadian police station and will handover the keys of our shops to the police, a shopkeeper claimed. Local MLA Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa reached the dharna spot to pacify protesters, but he also joined them against police failure to maintain law and order.

Qadian DSP Sanjeev Kumar said the police had already registered a case against unidentified persons. “We have got certain leads. Half-a-dozen police teams are conducting raids and the accused will be arrested soon,” he said, adding that a case had been registered.

Bid to rob liquor vend foiled

A bid to rob a liquor vend at Sekhwan village on Thursday night was foiled after the employee on duty managed to scream and attract attention of nearby residents.

Surjeet Singh, the employee, said two miscreants pointed a gun at him, asking him to open the cash box. “On my refusal to do their bidding, they fired and one of the bullets hit my leg. Alarmed at the ruckus, some residents came out, forcing the miscreants to flee,” he added.