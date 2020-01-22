Commoners lend support to women at Clock Tower

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 21:53 IST

LUCKNOW Nothing seemed to dampen the spirits of women staging a sit-in against the CAA and NRC as their peaceful protest at the Clock Tower entered the sixth day on Wednesday.

They found support from common people who reach the site with snacks and other items required in the protest. A group of lawyers also assured the protesters that they would defend them in court, in case of arrest.

While the number of protesters was growing steadily at the Clock Tower, a dargah in Ujariaon area of Gomti Nagar became the new spot for protesters. More than 100 women were staging a sit-in here since January 20.

Protestors at both sites asserted that their protest would not stop till the CAA was rolled back.

“Agar sarkar CAA wapas nahin legi to hum bhi wapas nahi jayenge. Yeh awam ki awaz hai, ye nazarandaz nahi ki jaa sakti (if the government doesn’t roll back the CAA, we will not go back. This is the voice of the masses, it can’t be overlooked),” said Rubina Begum, 44, a home-maker, sitting on the steps at the pedestal of Clock Tower.

A group of women at both places were protesting even at night. They spend the night on thin mattresses covered under blankets donated by people. The protesters at Clock Tower had not been allowed to set up a tent on the spot despite repeated attempts.

“We are forced to sleep under the open sky because the police have not permitted us to set up a tent,” said Mubina Begum, 58, protester at Clock Tower.

Meanwhile, several civil society members and activists requested the police to allow the protesters to set up a tent. Retired IPS SR Darapuri wrote a letter to the commissioner of police, Lucknow, urging him to allow the women protesters to set up tent at the site.

Subhashini Ali of Communist Party of India (CPI) also reached Clock Tower to express solidarity with the protesting women.

The women organised a ‘havan’ and reading of Quran to pray for the rollback of CAA.

Initially, the police tried to prevent people from joining the protestors, but were now keeping a distance from the agitators. Cops and units of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were staying at a distance from the Clock Tower, said locals.

On Monday, the police booked over 200 protesters for violation of Section 144.