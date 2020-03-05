Companies offer work from home, shun biometric attendance to fight coronavirus

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 20:29 IST

Gurugram: City-based IT companies, exporters and real estate developers, who manage large business complexes and malls, have started taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A number of IT and IT enabled services (ITes) companies have also given the option to their employees to work from home and take leave in case of any flu-like symptoms.

Large companies, which are serving clients abroad, are making their contingency plans to ensure that there is no disruption in operations in case the situation becomes more serious. Some of the companies, including auto major Maruti Suzuki, have also decided to do away with biometric attendance system for the time being.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), Haryana, which represents the IT and ITes companies in the state, said that they had a telephonic meeting with its members in which it was decided that core committees would be formed in every company to deal with emerging situation in a centralized manner.

“The health advisory issued by government is comprehensive and we have shared it with our employees. Work from home is being preferred and in case of BPOs where there are telecom restrictions, we have sought relief so that it can be allowed till the situation improves,” said Vinod Sood, who chairs NASSCOM Haryana, and is managing director, Hughes Systique.

Genpact, a large IT and ITes company, said it is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation, as safety and health of employees, clients and communities is paramount. “We have been paying special attention to general hygiene practices and have asked anyone with flu-like symptoms to seek immediate medical attention and stay home. Additionally, we have suspended all international travel and are limiting all domestic travel to essential client only,” said a Genpact spokesperson.

Online travel major MakeMyTrip said that they have asked the employees to stay watchful of any symptoms of infection, and avail work-from-home option or take time off to recuperate – in case of any illness.

Maruti Suzuki, which has two large plants located in Gurugram and Manesar, has decided to do away with biometric attendance system, which requires physical impression of fingers, till March 31. “The biometric attendance system has been discontinued for time being and all other preventive measures suggested by the government have been put in place,” said a company spokesperson.

At Ambience Mall, which attracts thousands of visitors on weekends, the developer said that strict hygiene measures are being taken. “We have taken extra measures to clean the floors, railings, doors, and lifts with disinfectants. Security and sanitation staff have been given gloves and masks and tenants have been asked to comply with sanitary norms,” said Vijay Aima, vice-president, Ambience Developers.

Companies, which operate business parks and malls, said that they are taking all measures to curb the spread of coronavirus by regular cleaning and improved hygiene. “A number of MNC firms are our clients and the employees often go abroad, so we have asked them to be extra cautious. Also, we have offered to provide expert help,” said Brigadier (retd) Deepak Kapur, head, facilities management, Bestech.