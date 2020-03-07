e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Cong’s disapproval of HP budget shows negative mindset: Bindal

Cong’s disapproval of HP budget shows negative mindset: Bindal

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Congress’s displeasure with the budget shows their negative perspective towards the development of Himachal Pradesh, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal said here on Saturday.

“Congress should make it clear what kind of budget are they looking for. It seems it is unable to digest such a good budget presented by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led state government,” said Bindal.

Stating that the budget is will boost the state’s overall development, Bindal said, “It is unfortunate that Congress is critical about it. Its leaders should come forward and tell the people whether their party stands with the poor, unemployed, farmers, artisans, self-employed persons, development and upcoming tourism in the state.”

Appreciating the budget, Bindal said, “It is aimed at doubling farmers’ income and serve the poor. The budget will provide a lot of employment to the unemployed youth in the state.”

“The government has given additional pension to 50,000 poor people. Around 10,000 houses will be given to the needy — nearly double than the previous allocations. Besides this, 20,000 new jobs will also be given. But, all this does not look good to Congress. Irrigation schemes to the tune of ₹1000 crore have been mentioned in the budget, apart from new helipads and extension of airports. This budget is bound to give good quality education, new ambulances, even animal ambulance,” he added.

top news
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Three more test positive in India for coronavirus, total confirmed cases 34
Three more test positive in India for coronavirus, total confirmed cases 34
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities