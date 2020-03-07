Cong’s disapproval of HP budget shows negative mindset: Bindal

cities

Mar 07, 2020

Congress’s displeasure with the budget shows their negative perspective towards the development of Himachal Pradesh, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal said here on Saturday.

“Congress should make it clear what kind of budget are they looking for. It seems it is unable to digest such a good budget presented by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led state government,” said Bindal.

Stating that the budget is will boost the state’s overall development, Bindal said, “It is unfortunate that Congress is critical about it. Its leaders should come forward and tell the people whether their party stands with the poor, unemployed, farmers, artisans, self-employed persons, development and upcoming tourism in the state.”

Appreciating the budget, Bindal said, “It is aimed at doubling farmers’ income and serve the poor. The budget will provide a lot of employment to the unemployed youth in the state.”

“The government has given additional pension to 50,000 poor people. Around 10,000 houses will be given to the needy — nearly double than the previous allocations. Besides this, 20,000 new jobs will also be given. But, all this does not look good to Congress. Irrigation schemes to the tune of ₹1000 crore have been mentioned in the budget, apart from new helipads and extension of airports. This budget is bound to give good quality education, new ambulances, even animal ambulance,” he added.