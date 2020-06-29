Cong’s overseas wing picks Sidhu to address Punjabi diaspora in live series

cities

Seen as having been sidelined in the party’s state unit following a tussle with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu will address the Punjabi disapora in a live series being facilitated by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

The development is being seen as important in the party circles as only Sidhu has

been chosen from Punjab for the international contact campaign. Some even see it as

an indication of Sidhu’s resurrection as an active leader in politics.

He will speak in the #SpeakUpIndia NRI (formerly known as Mera Bharat Mahaan) series aimed at strengthening link with the Indians living abroad, especially those based in the US, Canada and Europe. The session will start at 12.30 AM (IST) on Monday.

Indian Overseas Congress president Mohinder Singh Gilzian, in an interview with a web TV channel, said, “He (Amarinder Singh) and Navjot Singh Sidhu are equally important for us. Under this campaign, we

are promoting the top Indian leaders who are an inspiration for others.”

“There is no denying the fact that Punjabis living abroad are really fond of Sidhu. Also, the NRIs from other states of the country like him. It is the high command’s prerogative to utilise Sidhu’s services,” he added.

On March 14, Sidhu, who represents the Amritsar (East) constituency in the state assembly, had launched his YouTube channel ‘Jittega Punjab’ to speak on different issues concerning Punjab and the country.

In the videos he has shared on his YouTube channel since its launch, the former Punjab minister makes no bones about his dissent against the Congress government in Punjab.

The cricketer-turned-politician had remained incommunicado for long after his removal as local bodies minister of Punjab after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.