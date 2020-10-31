e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Congress stages protest over new land laws, “anti-farmer” policies

Congress stages protest over new land laws, “anti-farmer” policies

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday staged a protest against the new land laws and “anti-farmer” policies of the BJP government.

Congress leaders and workers led by former minister Raman Bhalla marched towards the Civil Secretariat, raising slogans to protest against the recently amended J&K land laws and farmers’ bills passed in the Parliament.

Scuffles were witnessed between protesting Congress workers and policemen. The protesters were stopped by the police near Shalimar Chowk, where Bhalla addressed the workers and media.

Bhalla said, “Recently amended J&K land laws are anti-people, anti-poor and anti-Jammu”.

He described this move of the BJP government as sheer frustration and deviation from what Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He reminded BJP of the promises made by Modi about the safety and guarantee of jobs to people here at the time of the revocation of Article 370.

Bhalla also questioned BJP’s ‘one nation one constitution’ slogan reminding the people of different land laws in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and North-eastern states.

He warned the government not to test the patience of peace-loving citizens of J&K by snatching their land and jobs.

He demanded an immediate review of these laws ensuring the guarantee and safety of the land and resources of residents.

He added that more than 62 crore farmers are up in arms against the Modi government’s new agrarian laws.

He urged the BJP government to review the recent bills passed related to farmers and told the gathering that the Congress party will fight for their rights till these “black laws” were not rolled back or reviewed.

top news
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sunrisers maul RCB by five wickets
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sunrisers maul RCB by five wickets
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
What political parties must not do for votes, writes Karan Thapar
What political parties must not do for votes, writes Karan Thapar
The challenge ahead for terror-hit France | Opinion
The challenge ahead for terror-hit France | Opinion
‘Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs’: Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370
‘Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs’: Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In