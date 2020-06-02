Constable assaulted in Dhankavadi, search on for 2 accused

cities

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:54 IST

Two men were booked by Pune police on Monday for chasing a police constable and beating him up after he pointed out their failure to wear a mask in public. The police are on a lookout for the two accused.

The injured police officer was identified as constable Amit Jadhav of the motor vehicle department of Pune city police. He submitted a complaint at Sahakar nagar police station on Monday.

Around 8:30pm on Sunday, Jadhav claims to have come across two men without masks outside their house in Dhankawadi. The two were disposing of garbage from their house in the area outside their house.

The complainant claims to have shouted at them for doing so and told them that appropriate action will be taken against them when the two allegedly charged at him. The complainant then claims to have started on his motorbike to go to the police station to seek help. However, the two allegedly followed him and stopped his vehicle mid-way before assaulting him for threatening them with police action.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with the intention to provoke breach of peace), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sahakarnagar police station against the two. Assistant police inspector SP Patil of Sahakarnagar police station is investigating the case.