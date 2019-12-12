Construction company, directors booked for duping man of ₹87 lakh

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 19:25 IST

Gurugram The police on Wednesday booked a construction firm and its directors for allegedly not giving possession of a flat, in Sector 70, to a customer who had bought it for ₹87 lakh.

The police said that the company allegedly delayed the construction work at the site.

According to the police, Gautum Chugh, the complainant, is a city resident and a businessman. He had paid for the property in 2012.

In the police complaint, Chugh alleged that the company officials did not have the licence to build a project in Sector 70 due to which the construction work was delayed. He had allegedly taken a loan of around ₹1 crore from a bank and had to pay the instalments without getting the possession of the flat.

Mukesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badshahpur police station, said, “The complainant alleged that the builders delayed the project for long and he had to pay the loan instalments without getting the flat. The project is now 75% ready, but the complainant has demanded compensation. We have booked the company and its directors, and they are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the accused persons and the company under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station on Wednesday.