Construction of pandal underway for Modi’s rally in city on Oct 17

PUNE Considering the possibility of rain in Pune on October 17 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally at SP College, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to erect a pandal for the event.

Pune MP Girish Bapat and BJP city unit president Madhuri Misal said that with the city witnessing downpour almost every day, the party has decided that the prime minister’s rally will held in pandal instead of open ground.”

“Pune city and district have 21 seats and all the 21 candidates of BJP and Shiv Sena will remain present at rally. The party is making every effort to make the rally successful,” said Bapat.

Bapat said, “PM has visited the city several times during the last five years either for election campaign or inaugurating metro and Smart City projects. Whenever Modi visited the city, he has highlighted the development works of the city.”

Bapat said that the prime minister will be holding rallies at Parli in Beed district, Satara and Pune.

“Pune’s public rally will start at 4 pm on October 17 and his campaign in Maharashtra would ensure that BJP and Shiv Sena alliance wins more than 225 seats in the Assembly elections,” said Bapat.

Misal said, “As the campaign enters last stage, many national leaders are visiting the city. The prime minister’s rally is a major attraction for the campaign and the party workers and residents are eager to listen to him.”

