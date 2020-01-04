e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Cop dies of heart attack after cricket match

Cop dies of heart attack after cricket match

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:59 IST
Ram Parmar
A 38-year-old policeman died of heart attack while celebrating a win at an inter-police station cricket match in Makunsar, Palghar, on Saturday. The deceased, assistant police inspector Sandeep Sanap, was celebrating the victory of Saphale police team, which was headed by him, against Kelwe Coastal police team. The match was organised by Palghar Taluka police to celebrate Maharashtra State Police Raising Day on Saturday.

Sub-inspector Hemant Katkar, spokesman of Palghar police, said six police stations in Palghar Taluka — Palghar City, Saphale, Satpati, Kelwe Coastal, Manor and Palghar Police HQ — participated in the match, and added that Sanap, who was the captain of Saphale police station team, beat Kelwe Coastal police station.

He added that Sanap’s blood pressure suddenly shot up during the celebration due to excitement, and within minutes, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Police officers first took him to Parth Hospital in Palghar and then shifted him to Platinum Hospital, Vasai. However, he died before admission, said Katkar.

Sanap’s body will be taken to his ancestral village Chincholi in Sinnar, Nashik on Sunday, and his last rites will be conducted there, said Katkar.

Sanap had joined Saphale police station on January 22, 2019.

