Cop killed, another injured in attack on security forces at Pulwama

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
One policeman was killed and another was injured in an attack on the security forces at South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, unidentified gunmen attacked a police patrol at Prichoo in Pulwama. One policeman died on the spot, while CRPF personnel Anoop Singh was injured.

A police spokesman said that terrorists fired at a joint naka party of police and CRPF at Prichoo. “Two police personnel got injured in the incident, and one of them succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

This is the second attack on security forces in Kashmir since Wednesday evening.

Two soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed in Srinagar on Wednesday evening. Motorcycle-borne militants fired at the BSF jawans at a picket in Pandach area, on the outskirts of the city, the officials said.

“After a group of terrorists attacked a BSF party at Srinagar’s Pandach, two troopers got injured. Later they succumbed to their injuries,” the official released read.

The officials said both jawans, aged 35 and 36 respectively, had sustained head injuries. The attackers had also snatched weapons from the jawans.

