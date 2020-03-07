Corona watch: Shimla admn keeping eye on Nepalese migrants, tourists

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:19 IST

In order to check coronavirus, Shimla administration has decided to keep an eye on Nepalese people entering the state via Uttarakhand border. It is also screening all the tourists at the Shoghi checkpost, 14 kilometres from Shimla.

Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap at a meeting with school principals and municipal councillors in Bachat Bhawan here on Saturday chalked out a strategy to tackle virus in this regard.

Kashyap said “Coronavirus can be avoided through precaution and timely medical consultation. Necessary guidelines have been issued to all sub-divisional officers, block development officers, Tehsils, panchayats and educational institutions of the district to combat coronavirus.”

He informed that all the railway stations, airports and bus depots are being screened and information concerning the virus has been displayed there.

Isolation wards have been established in Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital (DDU) here. Apart from this, isolation wards have been set up in hospitals and health centres in other districts, including Chaupal, Theog, Rohru, Rampur and Bushahr.

Chief medical officers have been directed to keep track check foreign tourists from virus-affected countries.

Health assistance numbers 104 and disaster cell 1077 have been made available to people.