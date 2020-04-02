Coronavirus: Disinfection contractors protest over non-payment

cities

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:17 IST

Contractors in charge of disinfection protested outside the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters in Panchpakhadi on Thursday, claiming that the civic body has not paid them for the last eight months. In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the corporation was carrying out fumigation across Thane city. The corporators claimed that if the TMC does not pay, they will have to seek help from residents to refuel their vehicles.