Coronavirus: Health dept seeks admn, police help to trace 7 with foreign travel history in Ludhiana

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:46 IST

The health department has sought intervention of police and district administration for tracing seven city residents who had travelled to coronavirus-hit countries recently.

As per a list shared by the aviation ministry, total 480 persons from Ludhiana had returned from countries including China, Malaysia, Thailand and Dubai recently.

While the health department managed to reach 473 residents, seven persons could not be traced. “We have sought help from the district administration and police to locate these persons so they can be medically examined,” said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

As per information, these missing persons are not suspected coronavirus patients from the district, but those who had recently travelled to the virus-hit countries. Since their contact details were incomplete, a list of these passengers was shared with the police department for tracking their whereabouts.

District epidemiologist Dr Divjot Singh said the objective was to keep a record of people with recent travel history to the virus-affected nations and sensitise them about the disease symptoms.

“We do not intend to bring them to the hospital. Our motive is to educate them about what to do if they are suffering from flu-like symptoms. People suffering from the flu have to isolate themselves at home and inform the health department,” said Dr Divjot.

During a meeting with health officials, deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal asked Dr Bagga to check the preparedness of the health department in dealing with any eventuality. “There is no need to panic. The situation is under control. Residents should not fall prey to rumours. We get a list of people who have travelled abroad every day and teams visit their houses to brief them about the medical protocols. In some cases, these people are not found at home during the visit and an untraceable report is received. We are trying to establish contact with such people so that they could be sensitised.”

The DC also cross-checked details of the mock drills conducted at various government hospitals on Friday.

Meanwhile, reports of the three suspected patients with travel history to affected countries, who were rushed to the isolation ward after suffering from cough and cold, have turned out negative.