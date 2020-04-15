e-paper
Coronavirus in Ludhiana: Over 100 firemen screened, 2 home quarantined

The two had worked in areas from where Covid-19 cases were reported

cities Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:33 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A team of doctors screening the firefighters at the fire brigade office near the railway station road in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
The fire department screened over 100 staffers for coronavirus, of which two were home quarantined as a precautionary measure on Wednesday.

Assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) Bhupinder Singh said, “A team of doctors from Nightingale College of Nursing, Narangwal, screened the firefighters who involved in sanitisation of city as well.”

As per the information, the two staffers who have been quarantined showed no symptoms in the thermal scanning to detect fever, but have been told to stay at their houses for at least 15 days.

Among the two, a driver deputed at Sundar Nagar fire station came in contact with an electrician of Amarpura area, from where positive cases have been reported. The driver got a fan repaired at the fire brigade on Tuesday. The other firefighter, deputed at the Gill Road fire station, has been quarantined after a positive case was reported in his village, said the ADFO.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that the civic body is also contemplating screening of its entire field staff. “I will gtake up the matter with the district administration.

VARDHMAN STEELS GIVES SAFETY KITS

Vardhman Steels donated 25 COVID-19 safety kits including a cover-all suit, to the fire brigade. A doctors’ association will also provide gloves and masks to the firefighters on Thursday.

SANITISERS FOR MC FIELD STAFF

The municipal corporation (MC) commenced distribution of hand sanitisers among the field staff. Mayor Balkar Sandhu said hand sanitisers were distributed at the Zone D office and more will be given to filed staff of other three zones as well.

