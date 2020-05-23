Coronavirus lockdown: Postal department’s Punjab circle distributes food to 2.85 lakh people, highest in nation

cities

Updated: May 23, 2020 20:51 IST

Under its initiative ‘Food on Wheels’, the post offices in Punjab circle have distributed food to around 2.85 lakh people in the state and Chandigarh, highest in the country since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed by the government of India on March 25.

In total, there are 23 postal circles in India and so far, around six lakh people have been given cooked meals, dry ration, fruits and juice packets across the nation by the department of posts.

Chief postmaster general of Punjab and Chandigarh, Vinay Kumar Tiwary, said that Punjab circle has been a pioneer in terms of food distribution among the needy during the lockdown. “Following directions from Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who asked the post offices to serve humanity to their fullest capacity during the pandemic, staff in all our post office branches of Punjab, including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur, have been working actively to distribute food to the needy.

‘NO FUNDS ALLOTTED’

Chief postmaster general Tiwary said no funds were allotted for the purpose, adding that the help was extended to the deprived with the collaboration of local gurdwaras, temples, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), private agencies and postal staff’s voluntary contribution.

“This number represents the humanity that dominates people of this region, who have come forward to help us in providing ‘Food on Wheels’ to those in need in this difficult time. We tied up with gurdwaras and temples that remained shut for the public and distributed cooked food with their help. Similarly, many NGOs contacted us through the food and civil supply department. It has been due to integrated efforts of many institutions and individuals,” he said.

The post official also said that out of all the places in Punjab, Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh has recorded the highest distribution of food items with 3,000 food packets given to the needy in a day.

VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTIONS BEING MADE BY POSTAL STAFF

Ludhiana’s Rajguru Nagar branch sub-postmaster Sarita Madan said Sunet village and Guru Amardas Nagar that fall under her jurisdiction largely cover labourers that have been gravely affected by the curfew that was recently lifted in the state.

“The areas with the majority occupancy of labourers were largely affected due to the lockdown. Some didn’t even have money to purchase milk for their children,” she said. The post official also said, “All our staff are making contributions to purchase the packets of pulses, rice, wheat flour, milk, onions, potatoes and other food items that are being distributed among people. I receive the daily updates from our branch’s postmen about the condition of people in their allotted areas and we are extending help to the needy as per our capacity.”

The department of posts has been acknowledged as an essential service amid the lockdown.