Coronavirus lockdown: Pvt vehicles can’t ply in Dombivli

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:20 IST

A day after parts of Dombivli (East) were sealed following five positive cases of Covid-19, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) banned entry of all vehicles across Dombivli starting from Wednesday 6pm until further notice.

“No vehicles will ply on the roads in Dombivli until further notice. Only vehicles of essential service providers such as water supply, electricity, fire brigade and ambulance will be allowed,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

A total of 14 positive cases have been found in Kalyan and Dombivli.

The first three cases are of those who attended a wedding function on March 18. A 25-year-old man, who returned from Turkey, tested positive. Two others, who had attended the wedding, also tested positive. On Tuesday, two more cases were reported from Dombivli (East).

KDMC sealed areas in Dombivli (East), including Mhatre Nagar, Rajaji Path Road and Balaji garden, to curb the spread of the virus. There are around 1,200 houses and 6,000 residents in Dombivli (East).

On Tuesday, Kalyan-Dombivli municipal commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi announced that the areas in Dombivli (East) have been sealed.

“We are taking all measures to restrict movement in Dombivli, considering the increase in cases. We are surveying the area to find out if more people have symptoms. We are also appealing to residents to report if they show any symptoms,” said Suryavanshi.

The areas which have been sealed have several big housing societies and some slum pockets near Kopar station road.

The roads have been blocked with barricades and police personnel deployed.

“The residents of these areas are not allowed to come out. Those found driving a car or a two-wheeler will face legal action under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code,” said Suryavanshi.

The civic body has said they would provide food grains, vegetables and medicines to the residents at their doorstep.