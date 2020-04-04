Coronavirus: Ludhiana’s DMCH announces 24x7 helpline for medical consultation

cities

Apr 04, 2020

With an aim to help the sick and needy in the lockdown, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has started a 24*7 helpline service number -- 9915322741 -- to provide medical services to the people.

A group of more than 50 volunteers including 15 senior consultants, nurses and paramedical staff of the hospital also provide medical services at the doorstep within a seven kilometres radius of the hospital.

The hospital authorities said that more than 21,000 people including those from other states have been provided medical consultation through this helpline facility.

Secretary of DMCH managing society, Prem Kumar Gupta, said, “The doctors and nursing staff of Hero DMC Heart Institute led by Dr Gupreet Singh Wander formed a pyramid system of consultation. They had started the service around ten days prior to the lockdown.”

“The helpline has been set up to guide the patients about their health problems on the phone and provide a unique facility of contacting the concerned doctor and paramedical staff,” he said.

“Several high risk patients are making use of this helpline service and the team is answering around 300 to 400 calls daily. Besides Punjab, patients from neighbouring states including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have also been provided medical consultation,” he added.