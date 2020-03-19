Coronavirus outbreak: IIT-B helps rescue their alumni in US

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:47 IST

Following a complete lockdown of universities and dormitories in the United States, some city institutes are trying to help ex-students.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) had decided to ask their alumni residing in the US if they could help their students pursuing further studies in America temporary accommodation.

In a post shared on Facebook, the director of IIT-B stated: “This post is specifically for all our recent graduates who are currently pursuing higher studies in US universities. A large number of US universities have closed down due to spread of Covid-19 and asked all students to vacate the university dorms.”

The post further stated, “I understand that many of these foreign students are struggling to find alternate accommodation...Please note that since we will be depending on the benevolence of our alumni in the USA, send your request only when you really need it.”

The director of IIT-B, Subhasis Chaudhuri, told Hindustan Times, “The idea is to locate some of our alumni members and help them connect with the person in need. We shall send a request to only the targeted alumni rather than just spam all our alumni members across the globe.”