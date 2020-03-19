Coronavirus outbreak: Ludhiana MC shuts open gyms, imposes restrictions on yoga sessions

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:53 IST

With the outbreak of coronavirus, the municipal corporation (MC) of Ludhiana has decided to close open gyms installed in public parks and restrictions have also been imposed on yoga sessions in parks and other public places.

During the day, mayor Balkar Sandhu conducted a meeting with MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar wherein authorities deliberated on the steps that could be taken to minimise the risk. “It has been decided that a gathering of more than 20 people will not be allowed in public parks and the yoga sessions will be stopped if the number of participants crosses 20,” he said.

Directions have been issued to initiate sanitisation processes at the entry of public parks and masks and gloves are also being provided to the civic body staff. The mayor also said, “The horticulture branch has been directed to deploy staff at the entry points of major parks in the city with hand sanitisers and sanitise the grills at the entry points. Further, the park management committees have been asked to take precautions and ensure that more than 20 people are not allowed to gather in the parks.”

Mayor Sandhu said they would also take up sanitisation at other public places, if residents demand the same. “I have directed the staff to take up sanitisation outside railway station and bus stands also,” he said.

ENTRY RESTRICTED IN SUVIDHA KENDRAS

The civic body has also started sanitising its offices and police personnel have been deployed at the entry of suvidha kendras to avoid the rush of visitors. The MC commissioner also visited zonal offices to take stock of the preparatory measures.

As per the new directions, only 10 visitors are allowed to enter the kendras at a time and the rest are being told to wait outside in a queue. Posters have also been pasted inside the offices, asking the residents not to shake hands and greet others with ‘Sat Sri Akaal’. “Masks and gloves have also been provided to the staff deployed in the MC offices,” Sandhu said.

ZONE C SUVIDHA KENDRA SHIFTED TO UCPMA HALL

Due to the scarcity of space at the suvidha kendra of Zone C office, the MC has made makeshift arrangements and most of the services of suvidha kendras, including submission of property tax and water sewer bills, will be taken up at United Cycle and Parts Manufacturer Association (UCPMA) hall situated near the Zone C office.

MALLS WEAR A DESERTED LOOK

Meanwhile, the malls in the city wore a deserted look as the premises have been closed after the state government’s orders. The malls will now remain closed till March 31.

The civic body has also announced a helpline number (0161-4085039) for residents, which will be operational from Friday. By calling on the given number, the residents can apprise the department officials about any suspected patient or lack of sanitation in their respective areas. Directions have also been issued to sanitation staff of MC to give a daily report of the suspected cases, if any, on the helpline number. The number will be functional till April 15.