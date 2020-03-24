Coronavirus outbreak: People try to flout lockdown in Thane, Mulund

cities

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 00:33 IST

Despite the complete lockdown announced by the government, a long queue of vehicles was seen at the Mulund Check Naka and across the city. Police had to set up check posts to ensure only people on emergency duty are allowed to commute. After the curfew was lifted at 5am on Monday, people ventured out; some tried to go to work, some to market while most tried to go to their home towns.

Social, political groups urge CM to help the poor

Around 30 social welfare groups and political units submitted a 22-point agenda to chief minister Uddhav Thackarey on safeguarding the marginalised and unorganised communities during the Covid-19 crises. The groups demanded that a sum of ₹5,000 be transferred to all below poverty line families and jan dhan account holders, all ration card holders be given free ration for a month, among others.

12 booked for opposing centre in Bhayandar

Bhayandar police have charged 12 persons for protesting and opposing a quarantine centre by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). MBMC, on March 19, had identified a vacant Mhada building in Bhayander (East) for quarantining suspect Covid-19 patients. But residents gathered outside the building to protest. They have been booked under section 188 of the IPC. No arrest has been made.

Pench Tiger reserve: 23 in quarantine

After two foreign tourist groups visited the Pench Tiger Reserve this month, Maharashtra, 13 gypsy drivers and 10 nature guides have been kept in self isolation starting Monday based on directions from the district administration. All tourists were from the United Kingdom. Jogendra Katyare, sub divisional officer and magistrate, Ramtek, Nagpur said, “I have issued this order as precautionary.”

E-commerce site delivers wrong masks, booked

A 67-year-old Bandra resident filed an FIR against popular e-commerce website for delivering him a Venus V44+ mask instead of the N95 respirators which he had ordered online. Navneet Kholsa, the complainant, said, “I am suffering from multiple ailments. The delivery boy confirmed that the parcel had two N95 masks as ordered, but later when I opened it the masks were Venus V44+.

Activist gives free ration to labourers

An animal activist, Vaishali Chauhan, on Sunday, started a free rations distribution camp at Kanta Maternity Hospital premises, in Palghar for daily wage workers. Thane residents too stepped out to distribute snacks and tea to policemen, security guards and solid waste management staff. Thane Citizens’ Foundation distributed masks, tea and biscuits to workers.

Youths made to do sit-ups for roaming outside

A group of youngsters caught roaming on Dombivli streets on Monday were made to do sit-ups on the street by police officers after the youths failed to give a satisfactory reason for being out on the road despite the lockdown. They were also booked under section 188 of the IPC. “We have asked on-duty policemen to punish them if they are found flouting norms” said Vivek Pansare, DCP, Kalyan zone 3.

Power demand goes down in state: MSEDCL

With a total shut down, power demand has scaled down across the city and state. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL), said the power demand on Sunday was around 15,000 megawatts (MW) compared to the first week of March, which was around 20,500 MW. A source from Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), said, “Overall demand has gone down.”

India made same mistake as Italy: Saamana

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Monday blamed the delay in shutting down of Mumbai suburban train services for the rise in number of coronavirus patients in state. An editorial in Saamana said that India also committed the same mistake like Italy and Germany which didn’t take the decisions of a complete shutdown at an appropriate time. “Prime Minister didn’t give a minute to people for demonetisation. Then, why there was delay in taking decisions for such pandemic? The Mumbai Suburban locals should have been suspended first but the railway authorities were not ready for it,” said the editorial.

Extend dates for filing taxes: PIL

In light of the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictions on businesses and commercial activities, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay high court seeking directions to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the finance ministry and tax authorities, to extend the date for paying individual and state loan instalments and taxes which is March 31 to December 31.The PIL is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday. Meanwhile, Bombay HC has issued a circular about cancelling 200 applications for urgent hearing. The chief justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari observed that despite circulars that only urgent matters would be taken up, lawyers were coming for non-urgent matters.