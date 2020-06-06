e-paper
Coronavirus pandemic: Panel advises devotees to reconsider Haj visit

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 01:10 IST
Yesha Kotak
Haj pilgrims were advised to cancel their applications to visit the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia and collect a complete refund of the amount paid by them earlier.

The circular was issued by the Haj Committee of India (HCOI) on Friday, even as it awaits a notification from the Saudi Ministry of Haj as well as the Centre about the provisions for the pilgrims this year.

HCOI said it is very difficult to make arrangements owing to the coronavirus pandemic and is thus advising pilgrims to avoid going on Haj.

This year, around 1.75 lakh people were expected to leave for Hajj from India from June 25, of whom 1.25 lakh registered through HCOI, while around 50,000 through private tour operators (PTOs).

Maqsood Ahmed Khan, chief executive officer of HCOI, said that owing to a lot of queries by pilgrims, the committee decided to issue a circular, asking pilgrims to cancel their visit. Khan added that the committee is of the opinion that it will be difficult to make arrangements for Hajj at a short notice. “On our end it is very difficult to make arrangements, and we would advise pilgrims to not go for Haj this year,” Khan said.

“A cancellation charge of ₹5,000-7,000 was levied in previous years, but this year there will be no cancellation fee and a full refund will be given,” said

Khan.

Even if either of the governments cancel the pilgrimage altogether, those who applied for the visit will be provided with the refund, however it will be done so only within a year, Khan said.

Zafar Jamal of Federation Haj PTOs of India said that by Ramzan, they fill their quota of 50,000 pilgrims.

However, owing to the pandemic, this year only 30% of pilgrims registered with them.

“We are awaiting details from the Saudi government, which is expected to be out on Saturday. Then we will take a call on what needs to be done. There may be a change in the quota and the pilgrimage may become even more expensive in that case. Even we would advice pilgrims to not to go for the pilgrimage this year,” said Jamal.

