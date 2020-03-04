Coronavirus scare: Four kept in isolation ward in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:20 IST

Three persons who returned from Italy and one from Dubai have been admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

“A Punjab resident, along with his family, returned from Italy on Wednesday and he was fine when he reached the Delhi airport. He was diagnosed with fever when he took another flight and reached Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar during screening by the health department. As a precautionary measure, he and his two family members have been kept in the isolation ward at Guru nanak Dev Hospital,” said civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal.

“In another incident, a man who returned from Dubai at Amritsar airport, complained of fever and throat infection. He too has been kept in the isolation ward”, said Dr Johal, adding that the samples of four suspected cases have been taken and will be send to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on Thursday.

MOGA MAN BACK FROM DUBAI KEPT UNDER OBSERVATION

MOGA: A Moga resident who returned from Dubai on March 3 has been kept under observation by the health department after showing novel coronavirus-like symptoms, an official said on Wednesday.

The man complained of symptoms akin to those seen in coronavirus patients on Wednesday morning. But after couple of tests, he refused to get admitted in the isolation ward of the Moga civil hospital and left without giving blood samples, but later agreed to stay under observation.

The health department has collected the samples and sent them to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for testing.

“The patient complained of respiratory discomfort. Initially, he refused to get himself admitted in the isolation ward, but now he has agreed to stay under observation at the ward. Some heath department officials from patient’s village brought him back to the hospital. Initial tests show he has symptoms of pneumonia and tuberculosis, but we have sent his blood samples to Pune lab as these symptoms are similar to that of coronavirus. He has been kept under observation,” said health inspector Mohinderpal Lumba.

“I am in touch with the heath authorities. The patient got scared after heath authorities tried to get him admitted to the isolation ward and left the hospital, but he has now agreed to stay under observation,” deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said.