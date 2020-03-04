e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Coronavirus scare: Four kept in isolation ward in Amritsar

Coronavirus scare: Four kept in isolation ward in Amritsar

While three persons returned from Italy, the fourth had gone to Dubai

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Three persons who returned from Italy and one from Dubai have been admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

“A Punjab resident, along with his family, returned from Italy on Wednesday and he was fine when he reached the Delhi airport. He was diagnosed with fever when he took another flight and reached Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar during screening by the health department. As a precautionary measure, he and his two family members have been kept in the isolation ward at Guru nanak Dev Hospital,” said civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal.

“In another incident, a man who returned from Dubai at Amritsar airport, complained of fever and throat infection. He too has been kept in the isolation ward”, said Dr Johal, adding that the samples of four suspected cases have been taken and will be send to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on Thursday.

MOGA MAN BACK FROM DUBAI KEPT UNDER OBSERVATION

MOGA: A Moga resident who returned from Dubai on March 3 has been kept under observation by the health department after showing novel coronavirus-like symptoms, an official said on Wednesday.

The man complained of symptoms akin to those seen in coronavirus patients on Wednesday morning. But after couple of tests, he refused to get admitted in the isolation ward of the Moga civil hospital and left without giving blood samples, but later agreed to stay under observation.

The health department has collected the samples and sent them to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for testing.

“The patient complained of respiratory discomfort. Initially, he refused to get himself admitted in the isolation ward, but now he has agreed to stay under observation at the ward. Some heath department officials from patient’s village brought him back to the hospital. Initial tests show he has symptoms of pneumonia and tuberculosis, but we have sent his blood samples to Pune lab as these symptoms are similar to that of coronavirus. He has been kept under observation,” said health inspector Mohinderpal Lumba.

“I am in touch with the heath authorities. The patient got scared after heath authorities tried to get him admitted to the isolation ward and left the hospital, but he has now agreed to stay under observation,” deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said.

tags
top news
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities