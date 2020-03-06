Coronavirus scare: Ludhiana administration told to postpone all mass gatherings

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:29 IST

With the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in India, which touched 31 on Friday, the Punjab government and the state department of health and family welfare directed deputy commissioners and civil surgeons across the state to defer mass gatherings.

“In view of emerging scenario (of COVID-19) all mass gatherings and congregations should be postponed till the disease is contained. If at all any large gathering is needed, all precautions should be taken,” the advisory reads.

In light of the directions, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has postponed its remaining Kisan Melas, scheduled through March across Punjab.

Besides, the Women’s Day Walkathon, to be organised by the district administration on March 7, had also been cancelled.

Confirming the development, PAU vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon said the Kisan Melas had been postponed till further orders.

The PAU Kisan Melas are a huge attraction among farmers from across the state. Besides, farmers from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir also visit the fairs in huge numbers. As per an estimate by PAU officials, over 3 lakh farmers visited the two-day mela in Ludhiana in September last year.

So far this year, PAU had conducted the first Kisan Mela at Ballowal Saunkhri and Nagkalan Jahangir in Amritsar.

The next fair that now stands postponed was scheduled in Gurdaspur on March 12, followed by Patiala on March 17, while the biggest mela at PAU was scheduled on March 20 and 21, to be followed by another in Bathinda on March 25.

Besides drawing huge crowds, the fairs also generate huge revenue for the agricultural varsity, as many national and international companies vie for space to display their products.

NO NEED FOR PANIC

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the civil surgeon and deputy commissioner will be the nodal persons on any updates regarding coronavirus. Four meetings in this regard were conducted on Friday with various departments of the administration.

“We are prepared to tackle any challenges. There’s no need to panic. We have started spreading awareness among people by visiting markets, shopping malls, cinema halls, schools and colleges to spread awareness about the virus. We are educating the public to avoid venturing out in the public if suffering from flu,” he added.

STEPS BEING TAKEN

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said isolation wards constituting 100 beds, rapid response teams and flu corners had been setup in all government medical health facilities across the district.

Besides the leaves of all doctors and paramedical staff had been cancelled with immediate effect.

Dr Bagga said a communiqué had been issued to all schools, colleges and other educational institutions to encourage hand hygiene among students. “Any student suffering from an infection can proceed on seven-day leave without the need for submitting a medical certificate,” he added.