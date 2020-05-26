e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Couple who returned from West Bengal test positive, yet no change in Ludhiana’s tally

Couple who returned from West Bengal test positive, yet no change in Ludhiana’s tally

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that as both patients were from another state, it would not affect the district’s tally

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 06:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
According to health department sources, the couple along with their 65-year-old mother and 24-year-old nephew had returned to Khanpur village in Dehlon from West Bengal recently in a car. The mother and nephew have tested negative.
According to health department sources, the couple along with their 65-year-old mother and 24-year-old nephew had returned to Khanpur village in Dehlon from West Bengal recently in a car. The mother and nephew have tested negative.(HT FILE)
         

After two-day respite, two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Ludhiana on Monday evening. The infected patients are a couple-- a 37-year-old male and his 27- year-old wife.

According to health department sources, the couple along with their 65-year-old mother and 24-year-old nephew had returned to Khanpur village in Dehlon from West Bengal recently in a car. When they reached the village, residents had raised an objection and informed the health department, following which, four of them were shifted to the quarantine centre. The mother and nephew have tested negative.

It is learnt that the man’s father owns a house in Kolkata. The four of them had gone there in January and got stuck due to the lockdown.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the couple was quarantined at Government Meritorious School soon after their return on May 23. Their samples were collected, along with 121 others, on Sunday and sent for testing. The health department received the reported from Government Medical College, Patiala, on Monday evening. The results of 121 others have come out negative.

Dr Bagga said that as both patients were from another state, it would not affect the district’s tally.

7 DISCHARGED FROM KHANNA CIVIL HOSPITAL

As many as seven patients were discharged from the isolation ward of Khanna civil hospital on Monday. Out of the seven, two patients were employees of a tyre factory from where several cases were detected. The employees had got infected after coming in contact with their 63- year- old purchase manager.

Senior medical officer, Dr Rajinder Gulati informed that another patient, who is an accused caught in illicit liquor trade, had also tested negative twice in a row after remaining in the isolation ward for about four weeks.

The remaining four are relatives of the tyre factory employees.

After discharge, the patients will have to remain in home isolation at their residence for seven days and will also be visited by the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of their respective area everyday.

Dr Gulati further said that a care giver of the patient at home will take hydroxychloroquine tablets as prophylaxis.

Attendant of the patients were also counselled at the time of discharge and advised that the patient should strictly follow the home isolation advisory.

top news
Mixing patients may worsen Covid1-19 spread, warn private hospitals
Mixing patients may worsen Covid1-19 spread, warn private hospitals
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
LIVE: US records 532 fresh Covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hours
LIVE: US records 532 fresh Covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hours
Local explosives used to trigger Pulwama attack
Local explosives used to trigger Pulwama attack
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
Jamaat chief Maulana Saad’s eldest son on Crime Branch radar, documents seized: Report
Jamaat chief Maulana Saad’s eldest son on Crime Branch radar, documents seized: Report
Bihar Board 10th result today at 12:30 pm, full details here
Bihar Board 10th result today at 12:30 pm, full details here
Power demand goes up as mercury rises, curbs ease
Power demand goes up as mercury rises, curbs ease
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In