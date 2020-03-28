Courage, family support helped me defeat virus, says Punjab’s first coronavirus patient

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 10:21 IST

JALANDHAR: Precaution is better than cure. That’s the message from Punjab’s first coronavirus patient, a 44-year-old man who was discharged from the Amritsar Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday after 17 days.

“Positivity, family support and a healthy diet helped me in defeating the virus,” said the man from Khanoor village of Hoshiarpur district, who was on his way back from Italy when he was diagnosed with coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “We should all follow the social distancing formula to avoid an Italy-like situation. Though I have recovered, my family and I will stay in isolation at our home as a precaution,” he said.

He was all praise for all health workers, from doctors to sanitation employees, who took care of him despite being at risk of contracting the disease.

RETURNED HOME AFTER HEALTH CRISIS IN ITALY

He had moved to Italy in 2008 and worked in the food-packaging industry. He returned with his wife and 14-year-old son from Italy and reached Amritsar on March 4. “My son and I developed symptoms and decided to return to India in the wake of the health crisis in Italy. I wanted to save my family. We left with only three handbags and shared our health status with the Amritsar airport authorities,” he said.

His cousin, who stayed on in Italy, died of the Covid-19 on Monday.

DIDN’T LOSE HOPE

The man said he did not lose hope after being declared positive for the virus, and heaved a sigh of relief when his son and wife tested negative. “My brother, wife and son supported me throughout the treatment,” he said.

“For 20 days, my brother brought fruits, salad and milk every morning from Hoshiarpur,” he said.

“One should not panic as we can defeat the disease only with a positive attitude and courage. I used to do yoga in the hospital which also helped. I was in touch with my wife and son who were in different rooms of the hospital. My son’s cousins kept him busy playing games online. We kept boosting each other’s morale,” he added.