Courier firm employee bludgeons co-worker to death in Ludhiana

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:03 IST

A courier company employee hacked his colleague to death late on Monday at company’s office on Gill Road.

The victim is Mahavir Sharma, 52, a native of Haryana, who was hit by a stick and iron rod.

The accused and the victim had consumed liquor together before the incident, it has been learnt. According to police, the accused had engaged in a spat with the victim in inebriated state, which turned fatal.

The company staffers came to know about the incident on Tuesday, when they arrived at the office.

Accused arrested

The Shimlapuri police have arrested the accused identified as Kulwinder Singh alias Kali, 35, of Bathinda and registered a murder case against him.

Mahavir had been working at a courier company in Gill Road’s grain market for past three years.

He, along with his two co-workers Naveen Kumar and Kulwinder Singh, used to live in the accommodation provided by the company. Accused Kulwinder had, however, joined the company 15 days ago.

Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO) Amandeep Singh Brar said Naveen was on the night duty while Kulwinder and Mahavir were on day shift.

He said that Kulwinder and Mahavir indulged in spat over some issue. “In a fit of rage, Kulwinder started thrashing Mahavir with a bamboo stick which was kept in the room. Later, he hacked him to death with an iron rod. After the crime, Kulwinder fled from the office,” he added.

On Tuesday morning, when Naveen went upstairs, he found Mahavir dead and raised alarm.

The SHO said the accused was arrested on Tuesday evening from Gill Road.

Body of the victim has been sent to civil hospital and his family in Haryana has been informed. The accused has confessed to his crime, the SHO said, adding that the victim used to abuse him over petty issues.

“On Monday night, when Mahavir rebuked him, he lost his cool and attacked him,” the cop said.