Court rejects bail plea of two engineers involved in Kondhwa wall collapse

The sessions court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail applications of two Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) engineers -Girish Londhe and Kailas Karale, involved in the June 29 Kondhwa wall collapse incident. They had filed anticipatory bail applications before the court.

The Kondhwa police in its report pointed out that the duo had issued completion certificates to Alcon Stylus developers and were bound by regulations to check the status of the compound wall. The engineers had prepared forged papers for submission of their conclusion report without any supervision, the police stated in their report.

Their investigation further stated that the design of the compound wall was not submitted to PMC by the developers — Alcon Landmark.

As a consequence, when the said document was demanded in the due time frame, they failed to produce the same. Five years before the investigation was ordered into a tragic incident which occurred in 2014, PMC’s deputy engineer had warned the builder to immediately repair the wall citing that it was in a dangerous condition.

On June 29, the 60-feet-high wall of Alcon Stylus complex in Kondhwa had collapsed on some tin sheds, killing 17 labourers who were working on an adjacent construction site and living there temporarily.

