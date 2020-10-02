Covid-19: Family loses four sons in 3 months in Odisha’s Ganjam

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:29 IST

The four sons of Mahant Sahoo in Odisha’s Ganjam district were a part of a happy and contented family before the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) struck.

But brothers Dhabaleswar (60), Basudev (50), Mangaraj (48) and Krushna Chandra Sahoo (42), who belonged to Angargaon village in Beguniapada block of Ganjam district, died within a span of three months because of the viral infection, leaving their family members devastated and in utter shock.

Also read: In Odisha Unlock 5, schools, cinema halls, religious places to stay shut till October 31

Bhikari, the second son of Mahant Sahoo, had passed away two years ago after a brief illness.

The eldest and the youngest brother, Dhabaleswar and Krushna Chandra, respectively, ran grocery shops. Mangaraj, the third brother, ran a chemist’s ship, while Basudev, the second among the siblings, owned two buses and a tractor.

Family members said Krushna Chandra was the first to succumb to Covid-19 on July 14. He died while being shifted to a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

“Two days later, Mangaraj died at Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur of the viral infection. And another two days later, Basudev also died of Covid-19,” said Saroj Sahoo, sarpanch, Angargaon village,

Dhabaleswar , who was trying to come to grips with the loss of his three brothers in quick succession, showed symptoms of the viral infection on September 27. He underwent a rapid antigen detection (RAD) test, but the report turned out to be Covid-19 negative.

“Later, he was admitted to MKCG Medical College and hospital’s Covid-19 ward. He died on Wednesday,” said his nephew Rangadhar Sahoo.

“It seemed to be an unending nightmare. We thought our uncle would support us. We have lost everything,” said Rangadhar.

Dhabaleswar’s son had pointed fingers at the state health officials, who admitted him to the hospital’s Covid-19 ward even though he had tested negative for the viral infection.

Ganjam district, which had emerged as the Covid-19 hot spot in Odisha in July and August, has reported the maximum number of deaths due to the contagion in the state to date at 220.

The Covid-19 pandemic situation is under control in the district, as less cases of viral outbreak were reported in September.

At present, the district has 257 active Covid-19 cases.