e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Implement new discharge policy to reduce load on hospitals: Docs to govt

Covid-19: Implement new discharge policy to reduce load on hospitals: Docs to govt

The doctors believe that asymptomatic patients can be home quarantined for 14 days or can be isolated in Covid-19 care centres so that they can focus on severe cases in hospitals

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 23:55 IST
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government should implement the new discharge policy for the coronavirus patients as proposed by the Union health ministry to reduce unnecessary load on Covid hospitals, doctors in Amritsar said on Sunday.

The doctors believe that asymptomatic patients can be home quarantined for 14 days or can be isolated in Covid-19 care centres so that they can focus on severe cases in hospitals.

As per the revised policy, mild, very mild and pre-symptomatic patients admitted to a Covid care facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse monitoring. They can be discharged from hospital after 10 days of symptom onset and if they have no fever for 3 days, it says. There will be no need for testing before discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow home isolation for 7 more days.

“Since hospitals are jam-packed with Covid-19 patients, most of whom are asymptomatic, the doctors are facing a difficult time to concentrate on severe patients. The asymptomatic patients are not being given any treatment in the hospital because they are healthy,” said Dr Shiv Charan, head of medicine department at Government Medical College and hospital (GMCH), Amritsar.

“The government should admit only those Covid-19 patients in the hospital who are severely infected and have co-morbidities,” Dr AP Singh, dean, Sri Guru Ram Das (SGRD) University of Health Sciences.

State health department spokesperson for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, he said, “Punjab government is conducting meeting with union ministry about the new discharge policy. It will take two to three days to decide upon its implementation in the state.”

top news
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In