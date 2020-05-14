Covid-19: Jalandhar doc, 13 others test positive, Punjab tally 1,997

cities

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:05 IST

Fourteen more people, including a doctor from Jalandhar, tested positive for the coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday, taking with the tally of confirmed cases in the state to 19,97.

In Patiala, a 34-year-old who returned from Majnu Ka Tilla Gurdwara in New Delhi was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. He was among those 15 returnees who have been quarantined at a government school in Model Town. The patient belongs to Rajpura town and returned to the district three days ago. The district’s tally of cases now is 102.



JALANDHAR 2ND DIST TO CROSS 200 MARK

Seven persons, including a doctor, were found infected by the virus in Jalandhar. Six of the patients, aged between 27 and 58, are close contacts of those found positive earlier while one patient has no contact history, health department officials said.

The health officials said two cops, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who tested positive in Kapurthala, were also added to the district’s tally. With this, a total of 208 cases, including six deaths, have been reported in Jalandhar which became Punjab’s second district to cross the 200-mark after Amritsar.



3 MORE CASES IN LUDHIANA

Three new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday, taking the total count in the district to 143.

Those infected are a 71-year-old man of Lalto Kalan village, a 50-year-old woman of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar near Dugri and a 37-year-old resident of Ambedkar Nagar locality. The 50-year-old woman is a wife of a tyre company employee who is among five of his colleagues found infected on Wednesday. The health department collected the sample of a woman, who is teaching at a school in Dugri after her husband, who also works in the tyre factory, was tested positive.

The number of infected people in the district has now reached 143.



2 NANDED RETURNEES INFECTED IN FARIDKOT

Two women, who returned from Takht Sri Huzur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded recently, tested positive for the coronavirus in Faridkot district on Thursday, taking the tally of those infected in the district to 48.

The two women, aged 49 and 60, were among five Huzur Sahib returnees, whose fresh swab samples were sent to the laboratory after results of their previous samples were reported inconclusive.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said they were admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, after they were tested positive. Earlier, they were kept at a quarantine facility.



ANOTHER CASE IN RUPNAGAR

A 33-year-old man from Mahain village in Rupnagar district tested positive for Covid -19 on Thursday. He had returned from Himachal Pradesh recently and was home-quarantined. The health authorities have started his contact tracing.

With this, the number of active Covid-19 positive cases in the district reached 56.

18 RPF MEN FOUND INFECTED

Eighteen more Railway Protection force (RPF) personnel were tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Thursday. With this, the total number of RPF men infected with the virus in the city has reached 34.

These cases, however, have not been added to Punjab’s tally, health department officials said.

Reports of 10 RPF jawans were inconclusive and will be sent for testing again.

These personnel came to Ludhiana from Delhi recently and were deployed at the city railway station for controlling crowd.