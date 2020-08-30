e-paper
Home / Cities / Covid-19 mobile testing bus, vans hit Ludhiana streets

Covid-19 mobile testing bus, vans hit Ludhiana streets

health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had launched two mobile testing vans and a bus on August 26 and 28

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A bus and two vans will conduct testing in containment, micro-containment zones and densely-populated areas of the city.
A bus and two vans will conduct testing in containment, micro-containment zones and densely-populated areas of the city.(HT Photo)
         

The Covid-19 mobile testing bus and two vans, that were recently launched by the health department, initiated testing in the city on Sunday.

The bus, carrying a doctor and a technician, is equipped to collect samples from people’s doorsteps and provide real-time test results.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said, “To break the chain of coronavirus, it is very important that more and more people get their sampling done.”

He added that sampling is a very important aspect in the fight against Covid and people should not treat it like a taboo.

“From deputy commissioner to class four, all the categories are getting their sampling done. I have also got tested four times till now,” said Dr Bagga.

TWO TEST POSITIVE IN BASTI JODHEWAL

The civil surgeon said that 85 tests were conducted through rapid testing kits in Basti Jodhewal, out of which two persons tested positive.

Sharing details, Jagjivan Sharma of the mass media wing of the health department stated the two have been isolated. He added that state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had launched two mobile testing vans and a bus on August 26 and 28, respectively.

“We urge people to come forward and get tested. Our objective is to conduct maximum tests in order to identify asymptotic carriers so that the Covid-19 chain is broken. We also request residents to shun any doubts or suspicions that they have about the testing system,” said Sharma.

He added that the bus and mobile vans will be taken to containment zones, micro-containment zones, and densely-populated areas.

