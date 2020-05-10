e-paper
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Several booked for spreading fake news on social media in Shimla

Covid-19: Several booked for spreading fake news on social media in Shimla

The accused had circulated false information that the chemist has his shop near Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMCH) and due to his infection, the hospital had been sealed.

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Representative image)
         

The police here have booked several people for spreading false information on social media about a Shimla-based chemist testing positive for coronavirus disease.

Shimla superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said the police were conducting the investigation. He said that nobody would be spared for spreading fake news. “The police cyber cell is preparing a list of people who were creating panic by sharing this fake information on social media sites,” he added.

IGMCH medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said that the chemist’s samples had been taken, but he tested negative for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap has urged the people not to spread or believe in rumours, while assuring that the district administration will share correct information from time to time.

