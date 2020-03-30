Covid-19: Two Patiala villages sealed after 21-yr-old man tests +ve in Ambala

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:08 IST

Patiala recorded its first case of Covid-19 after a 21-year-old youth, an electrician from Ram Nagar village in Ghanuar block, around 25km from district headquarters, tested positive for the virus on Saturday night.

The youth returned from Nepal on March 20. On March 24, he had come down with diarrhoea and took some medicines from a registered medical practitioner in the village. When his condition did not improve, he was taken to the Ambala civil hospital (near his village) two days ago.

The Patiala administration has sealed two villages, including Ram Nagar, and another in Haryana. “We have sealed Ram Nagar village and had also advised Haryana to seal Shahpur village in that state, where he had gone to meet relatives. Acting on our input, Shahpur has been sealed,” said deputy commissioner Kumar Amit, who visited the village, along with a medical team.

Samples of 14 contacts of the man, including family members, were tested and found to be negative. They have been quarantined and will be tested again.

“All 14 have been quarantined at the Government Rajindra Hospital. No one will be allowed to enter or leave Ram Nagar village and the process for its sanitisation has been started,” the DC added.

Villagers and administration are still a worried lot, due to the large number of people he was in contact with, including the RMP, who will have met other patients as well.

“The man even participated at a community service at a temple. He was also seated beside a shopkeeper friend, who sells grocery and since then many villagers had purchased items from him. We hope everyone remains safe,” said a villager.

Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said, “Four teams led by two senior medical officers have started a survey in the village to identify any other symptomatic residents.”