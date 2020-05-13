e-paper
Home / Cities / Covid positive cop’s family harassed by Navi Mumbai building residents

Covid positive cop’s family harassed by Navi Mumbai building residents

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 00:25 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

After a 35-year-old police sub-inspector tested positive for Covid-19, her family is facing harassment from the housing society members in Vashi.

She and her husband, who works in a local hospital, live in Vashi with their 18-month-old daughter.

As the officer worked in the night shift, she used to leave the baby at her parents’ house at Juhu village in Vashi.

The officer got herself tested after she had mild fever. On May 7, the report showed that she was infected.

After the officer was sent to institution quarantine, the officer’s elderly parents, sister and niece are taking care of the child. The family has self-isolated themselves. They have undergone a test and the reports are awaited.

When her parents’ building residents came to know that she has tested positive, they told the family to leave the flat.

The officer’s brother, who is working in Bangalore with an IT firm, said, “My sister had last visited our parents’ house around 10 days ago. After the residents came to know that she has tested positive, they started troubling my family.”

The family members alleged that the building residents did not let sanitation workers collect garbage and stopped home delivery people from going to their house.

On Saturday, at least 10 people from the building and nearby houses gathered around the housing society and asked the family to leave the premises.

“After I posted an online complaint to the police, they sent a team to the building. The cops spoke with the residents and pacified them. She got infected while serving the public. People should not harass families of essential service workers who are risking their lives every day,” her brother added.

The local police station, however, downplayed the incident.

“In such a situation, some people are scared. We spoke to the residents and told them about safety precautions. There was no case registered and it was not a major issue,” said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector at Vashi police station.

