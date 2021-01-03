e-paper
Covid rules put single-screens in permanent closure territory: cinema owners

Covid rules put single-screens in permanent closure territory: cinema owners

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 19:52 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
         

PUNE While multiplexes in the city were hoping gain some traction in terms of moviegoers returning to cinemas, not least because the Wonder Women movie opened in the last week of 2020, single screen theatres have not re-opened; and fear that re-opening may not be possible, right now.

With city-based multiplexes complaining of being allowed not more than 50 per cent occupancy in terms of seats, single theatres are on the brink of closure.

Following thegovernment of Maharashtra order to open halls/ theatres/ multiplexes/ drama theatres, on November 5, 2020, single-screen theatre owners had decided not to open.

Sadanand Mohol, president, Single-screen theatre owners association and owner of Vaibhav theatre in Hadapsar, said, “We are sticking with our decision and have not opened the doors of our theatres. Now it does not seem feasible with 50 per cent occupancy and with no eatables allowed inside the theatre. Fourteen theatres within Pune district, as well as 520 theatres in Maharashtra, are suffering with no business at all. If we were to open now, it will be double the cost for us, besides maintenance, which is not a good idea.”

The notification also states that no eatables will be allowed inside the cinema halls/ theatres/ multiplexes/ drama theatres.

Deepak Kudale, ex-president of the association, said, “There are limited films that are being screened and none that could get us a good audience. Besides, even with 50 per cent occupancy, we are getting low audience numbers as they are cautious and prefer to wait for the vaccine.”

Multiplex Owners Association’s Arvind Chaphalkar, said, “We opened screens, but there are only few films running and even with 50 per cent occupancy, we get only 10 to 15 per cent audience. We are thinking of shutting down the multiplexes again if things don’t turn around. We have been hearing about 100 good films in the pipeline for release, but I guess distributors are also waiting for 100 per cent occupancy to release them.” Chaphalkar owns the Citypride multiplex in Kothrud.

