Home / Cities / CPI(M) blames Himachal government’s ‘reckless behaviour’ for rising Covid-19 cases

CPI(M) blames Himachal government’s ‘reckless behaviour’ for rising Covid-19 cases

The party has called for ‘concrete strategy’ to fight coronavirus in the state

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has accused the BJP-led state government of recklessly handling the Covid-19 cases and demanded an unbiased investigation regarding this matter.

Party leaders have also demanded the state government publicise and issue white paper of purchases made under the Disaster Management Act in the name of Covid-19

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that two coronavirus patients were referred to Shimla from Solan even when a private hospital Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and Hospital has been been made a Covid-19 dedicated hospital in Solan.

He said that another Covid-19 dedicated hospital Deen Dayal Upadhaya (DDU) Shimla does not have enough ventilators, ECG, lab and other facilities and because of this, a coronavirus patient was referred to IGMC, Shimla when his health deteriorated.

He said that his party has been demanding the state government to come up with a concrete strategy to battle coronavirus but the government has failed to take effective steps.

“At least 68 days have passed since the lockdown and a statewide curfew was imposed but Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly and carelessness in treatment of these patients has exposed the government’s poor arrangements,” said Sanjay.

CPI(M) has also demanded an unbiased investigation by a sitting judge of the high court of all the scams and into poor arrangements by the state government.

