CR to conduct block between Kalyan and Diva this weekend

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:30 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Central Railway (CR) will conduct a special power block between Kalyan and Diva stations on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday, and Saturday and Sunday. The zonal railway is undertaking the block to dismantle the Kalyan-end foot overbridge (FoB) at Dombivli station.

“The block will be carried out during late night and early morning hours. On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the block will be carried out on both directions of the fast line, between 1.10am to 3.40am, between Diva and Kalyan stations. Between Dombivli and Kalyan, the block will take place on both directions of the slow line from 1.10am to 5am,” said a senior CR official.

“On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the block will be conducted on the slow lines between Diva and Kalyan. It will take place on the Up line from 1am to 3.30am and on the Down line from 1am to 5am,” the official added.

Train services running from Diva station to Kalyan will be diverted on the fast line, between 12.39am to 1.33am, the official added. Long-distance trains will run at a delay of 15-20 minutes.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:30 IST

