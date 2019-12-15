e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Cities

CR wants MSRDC to pay ₹18cr for Patripool bridge maintenance

cities Updated: Dec 15, 2019 01:24 IST
Sajana Nambair
Sajana Nambair
Hindustantimes
         

Kalyan

Although the new Patripool bridge is yet to be completed, the Central Railway has asked the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to deposit ₹18.56 crore for the maintenance and repair works of the bridge.

“We have prepared details of the cost required for maintenance of the bridge and have asked the authority to deposit the money,” said a Central Railway official, who did not wish to be named.

Last month, MSRDC officials reviewed the on-going for Patripool railway overbridge (ROB) and said it will be ready by March 2019.

The MSRDC officials visited Global City company in Hyderabad where the work of making the girders is underway, followed by which they said 50% of the work of the girders is over.

Vehicles ply on a two-lane existing Patripool bridge, after a parallel 104-year-old Patripool bridge was dismantled by the Central Railway (CR) in November 2018, after it was declared unsafe.

The MSRDC is constructing the new bridge.

“We have received the letter from railways and the authority will take a decision soon,” said an MSRDC officer.

As a part of the six-lane widening project of the vital 21-km Kalyan-Shilphata stretch the MSRDC sanctioned a third two-lane Patripool ROB on September 17.

Commuters travelling between Kalyan-Thane-Bhiwandi-Navi Mumbai take the Patripool bridge. The existing bridge is narrow and causes heavy congestion on the Bail Bazaar- Patripool- Suchaknaka- Tata Power lane- that falls on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch.

It used to takes 30-45 minutes to travel from Kalyan to Shilphata. Now, it takes more than two hours to cover the same distance.

top news
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities