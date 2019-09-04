Crackdown on speedsters begins in Chandigarh, drunk drivers next

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 00:52 IST

Two days after the amended Motor Vehicle (MV) Act came into force, the UT traffic police started nakas to check speeding in the city on Tuesday. As many as 72 challans were issued at the two nakas set up on the first day of the drive.

Officials said drunken driving nakas will follow soon.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan said, “Our challaning drive has been gradual, giving people a chance to mend their ways. Drunken driving nakas under the new regime will also be started soon.”

₹3 LAKH PENALTY COLLECTED IN 3 DAYS

The challaning branch at Traffic Lines in Sector 29 has been bustling with activity as 720 challans have been paid till Tuesday, as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act. The collection totaled over ₹3 lakh till Tuesday, with taking illegal U-turn being the most common offence. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shashank Anand said that payment of fines had started here from the first day.

Among the 390 challans issued on Tuesday, 41 were for illegal U-turn, 47 for helmetless riding, 40 for wrong parking, 37 for riding pillion without helmet, 37 for not wearing seat belt, 36 for jumping red light, 16 for using dark film on vehicles, 29 for zebra crossing violation, and 16 for using mobile phone while driving.

NO EYE IN THE SKY

After issuing around 267 traffic violation information slips (TVIS) challans, the TVIS system has been down since Monday evening. As per senior traffic police officials, this is because the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is updating the system. “There is no word on how long this would take, but we will issue TVIS challans based on all pictures submitted to us as soon as the system is up and running,” the officials said.

₹4.7L FINE IMPOSED IN PANCHKULA

With the challaning drive entering its second day in Panchkula on Tuesday, the traffic police have issued a total of 340 challans and imposed a fine of ₹4.7 lakh for various violations.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Om Prakash said, “The notification for the amended MV Act was updated with the software on Sunday evening.”

The traffic police have been issuing challans to the violators by setting up several nakas and even through CCTV cameras. Inspector Mahabir, station house officer (SHO, traffic) said, “A majority of the total challans include jumping red lights, not using seat belt, driving without helmet and drunken driving.”

He said a total fine of ₹4.7 lakh has been imposed on violators which they need to pay at the Children Traffic Park in Sector 12A here. “We are also holding special awareness sessions at various schools and it will be in the benefit of the people if they will follow traffic rules properly, or else they have to shell hefty amounts for offences,” he added.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 00:49 IST